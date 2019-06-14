Jennifer Lopez Shades Ex-Husbands While Dishing On ‘Big’ A-Rod Wedding: Past Marriages ‘Don’t Count’

Jennifer Lopez is about to become a bride for the fourth time and wants a big wedding. She’s claiming that her first two marriages ‘don’t count’ because she was very young.

Jennifer Lopez is heaping some shade on her first two marriages while on her way to a fourth trip down the aisle. In a behind the scenes video from her It’s My Party tour, the 49-year-old is dishing on how she and fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, are going to have a big wedding and they deserve it after being a couple for so long. But at the same time she’s dissing her first two marriages in her twenties for “not counting” because she was so young and the unions were so short, as both lasted less than a year before ending up in divorces.

The 49-year-old is seen in black and white video talking to a member of her team and gushing about her when she and A-Rod will tie the knot and how it’s going to be a very big affair, even though it’s her fourth time as a bride. “It’s been three years now. [We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year,” she tells the woman, adding “I’d like a big wedding. I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

Then JLo gets shady about her first two marriages. “I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” JLo confesses. “I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying tried to get married.” She wed waiter Ojani Noa, 45, in February 1997 and they divorced less than a year later in January 1998. Her next wedding came in Sept. 2001 when she tied the knot with her backup dancer Cris Judd, 49, only to file for divorce nine months later. Shortly thereafter she fell for her Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, 46, who she would get engaged to but never marry.

Fortunately her third husband Marc Anthony, 50, he gets props for being the real deal. The two wed on June 5, 2004 before splitting in June of 2014. Their union produced Jennifer’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. “I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids,” she explains.

As for her two quickie marriages when she was younger, Jennifer says “It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people so you’re never lonely but it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. So I felt like if I got married then I would always have somebody but that’s not how life works.” The singer adds, “That’s not how it goes, a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, it’s the wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.” As JLo has said many times, Alex has made her a better person in every way.