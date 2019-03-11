Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings Through The Years From Ben Affleck To A-Rod & More

Five engagements = five engagement rings! Jennifer Lopez said ‘yes’ to Alex Rodriguez’s proposal and got a gorgeous diamond. But her other engagement rings were beautiful, too! See them all here and pick your fave!

Jennifer Lopez just got engaged for the fifth time, this time to boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old baseball legend popped the question on March 10, giving her a massive diamond ring estimated to be worth $5 million. Seriously; the diamond is that big. And honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less after seeing how truly head over heels A-Rod was for JLo throughout their relationship. He’d only want to give her the best!

You can see a pic of JLo’s giant sparkler below! As HollywoodLife previously reported, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY in July 2018 that A-Rod wanted to make this so special. He did well. And he got her good — she was totally “surprised” by his beautiful proposal, even though they’d discussed getting married, according to a separate source. “It was so romantic. The two are so happy,” they told us EXCLUSIVELY. Part of that special surprise was, of course, the size of that diamond! You have to understand that we straight up gasped when we found out that it’s 15 carats. FIFTEEN.

Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis, dished about the ring’s details: “Jennifer’s ring is an Emerald cut which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” Davis said. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases this timeless, elongated cut.” She estimates that the stunner is worth roughly $5 million.

Now, JLo’s done this engagement thing before. Four times, in fact. She was previously married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2002), and Marc Antony (2004-2014), who’s also the father of her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max. She was also infamously engaged to Ben Affleck (#Bennifer) but their relationship ended before marriage in 2004. None of these men were shlubs, so she got impressive diamonds each time! Maybe not a $5 million ring, but nothing to sneeze at.

That’s why you should check out the gallery above to see ALL of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings! Warning: you’re going to need sunglasses to see past the shine on those diamonds!