Britney Spears ‘Relieved’ Ex Jason Alexander Is In Prison, But 128-Day Sentence Is ‘Not Long Enough’

Britney Spears ex Jason Alexander has already served 64 days of his 128-day prison sentence for trespassing at her wedding.

August 12, 2022 8:25PM EDT
Britney Spears has had quite a chaotic week dealing with drama from her two ex-husbands! On August 12, Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander, 40, was convicted of aggravated trespass and battery for crashing her wedding to her current hubby,  Sam Asghari, 28, at her former home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on June 9. After spending 64 days behind bars in Ventura County Jail, the court ordered Jason to spend an additional 64 days locked up, for a total of 128 days. And now,  HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Britney, 40, feels about Jason’s sentence.

Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander attended ‘The Pump’ event for ESPN on August 19, 2005, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Shutterstock)

“After having one of the most difficult weeks of her life, Britney is relieved that Jason was found guilty for what he did on her wedding day,” a source told us, referring to the fact that Britney was also forced to deal with her other ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44, firing cheap shots at her in a scathing interview, which brought the couple’s two kids — Sean, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15, into the mix. However, the source told us that the “Toxic” singer does not feel that the time fits the crime.

Britney Spears
Emergency vehicles arrived at Britney Spears’ house in Thousand Oaks, Calif., during her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. (Splashnewse)

“Britney does not think that Jason’s sentence is long enough for what he did, but she and Sam believe that justice has been served,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “She feels safe knowing that Jason is behind bars for now and she believes that the three-year restraining order she was granted against him is sufficient.”

As reported, Jason breached security at Britney and Sam’s lavish wedding and filmed the entire thing live, which was broadcast on his social media. After being approached, Jason got into a fight with one of her security guards, which led to his arrest. According to the source, “Britney is so grateful to the law enforcement for handling it the way that they did that day.” But she was not so pleased with the fact that Jason — who she was married to for 55 hours in 2004 before getting it annulled — was able to get onto her property at all. The source told us, “Britney fired her security that was on duty that day and replaced them with top-notch security.”

Following her wedding, Britney moved into a $12 million mansion in a gated community in Calabasas, Calif. — and who could blame her? “Her new home is so much safer as is because her community is heavily patrolled,” the source said. “And for Sam, who reassured her that he would never let anything happen to her. In hindsight, the entire situation was terrifying.”

