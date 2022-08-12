Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Sentenced To Over 100 Days In Jail After Trespassing At Her Wedding

Britney Spears‘ ex, Jason Alexander, received his sentencing for trespassing onto the singer’s property right before her wedding. Jason, 40, was found guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery by a California judge on August 11, according to US Weekly, who obtained the court documents. Jason was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail and he’s already served 64 days. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges, while two additional charges, felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism, were dismissed. Also, a criminal protective order is in place that forbids Jason from coming within 100 yards of both Britney, 40, and the security guard who removed him from her property until August 11, 2023, according to TMZ.

Jason was arrested on June 9 for trying to crash Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. He filmed himself entering Britney’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and streamed the entire incident on Instagram Live. When asked who he was, he said that he was her “first husband” and that she had invited him. After getting into a scuffle with her security, they were able to detain him until the Ventura County Sheriff arrived on the scene. HollywoodLife was the first outlet to confirm that Jason was, in fact, arrested. He was released on a $100,000 bail.

Following the wedding crashing incident, Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, confirmed that an emergency restraining order was put into place to protect the “Toxic” hitmaker. The order was extended to three years a few days after the incident. Rosengart told HL in a statement, “This was an outrageous breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is completely safe and was a beautiful bride.”

Richard Eubler, the security guard who tangled with Jason on Britney’s wedding day, reportedly testified in court about the incident. He claimed that Jason tried “multiple times” to open his ex-wife’s locked bedroom door on the second floor of her home while she was inside getting ready for her wedding. After the two fought, Jason was apprehended by additional security guards. According to Eubler, this wasn’t the first time that Jason tried breaking into Britney’s home.

Jason was infamously married to Britney for 55 hours following a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas in 2004. Recently, Britney’s been fighting with her second husband, Kevin Federline, who she was married to from 2004 to 2006, over her relationship with their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, on social media. Regardless of all this drama, Britney seems to be at peace with her handsome new hubby Sam.