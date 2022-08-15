Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hosting 2nd 3-Day Wedding In Georgia: It’ll Be ‘All About J.Lo’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly on the verge of a second, much more lavish wedding to Ben Affleck! The Selena star, 53, and the Pearl Harbor actor, 50, have planned a massive three-day celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia, to begin on Friday, August 19 with a rehearsal dinner, per page Page Six. The actual wedding will take place on Sunday, August 21. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Ben’s massive estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, is by all accounts more than adequate for a large celebration. According to Homes and Gardens, the approximately 87-acre estate looks out over the North Newport River on Hampton Island. It reportedly has two large houses — one at 6,000 square feet and another at 10,00 square feet — and of course, a cottage, romantically dubbed “The Summer Cottage.”

The report comes after Bennifer 2.0’s surprise Las Vegas nuptials on July 16 at the city’s famed Little White Chapel. “We did it,” Jennifer wrote in a post-wedding newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she added.

The second event is expected to bring a much larger crowd, which according to Page Six will include Ben’s Good Will Hunting bestie Matt Damon, and his brother, Ocean’s Eleven star Casey Affleck. Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo are also reportedly on the guest list. The couple’s perfectly blended family will be among the most high-profile guests — Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, 14 with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10 will also be there.