Halsey & Boyfriend Alev Aydin Pack On Cute PDA During Lunch Date In LA: Photos

Halsey, 28, and their boyfriend and father to their one son, Alev Aydin, are going strong! The duo was spotted sitting down and enjoying some tortilla chips at Tere’s Mexican Grill in Los Angeles during a lunch date on Thursday, Oct. 27. The “Without Me” singer looked relaxed in a casual combo of a graphic white tank and baggy off-white pants that appeared to have paint splatters on them. They paired the comfy ‘fit with black rainboots, despite the sun shining without a drop of rain in sight.

After their date, the parents embraced, with Halsey hugging Alev from the back. His outfit, consisting of black raw-hem jeans, black boots, and a white printed long-sleeve, was on full display as the singer nestled into him. He smiled as he wrapped his arms back around his partner.

Halsey announced their pregnancy with her now 15-month-old son Edner in Jan. 2021 and revealed Alev, 39, as the father. While many fans thought their relationship was new, the pair had been together for a few years but kept their romance almost entirely hidden from the spotlight. The first trace of their relationship on social media came in 2019, when Halsey invited Alev, a filmmaker, to a Los Angeles Lakers game. Posting a photo of them sitting courtside on Instagram, Alev wrote, “Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again – massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game.”

The lovebirds then got matching tattoos on their feet in June 2020. Their Yucca Valley, Calif. -based tattoo artist Amanda Owley posted about the experience and revealed that the couple got the word “seeds” inked on them. “Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev. You may know her better as HALSEY @iamhalsey “Seeds” is for planting seeds,” she wrote in the caption. “She said this is cosmicly the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree.”

Halsey opened up about their private relationship for the first time in Aug. 2021, just weeks after she gave birth to their first child together. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,'” she recalled to Allure.

“Nobody knew I was dating someone,” they reflected. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender … I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”