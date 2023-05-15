Halsey Surprises Fans At SUGA’s Concert To Sing Their Duet Live: Watch

In between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, and all the other acts hitting the road, 2023 is the year of the mammoth tour, with audiences being treated to spectacle and surprises. This was the case on Sunday (May 14), when SUGA closed his three-night run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. To cap off the L.A. leg of his SUGA Agust D world tour, SUGA, 30, brought out Halsey to perform “Suga’s Interlude,” a song from her 2020 album, Manic.

For this surprise performance Halsey, 28, dressed in a pair of low-rising jeans with a white belt, a mesh top, and a pair of comfortable shoes. “Shout out to Halsey,” shouted SUGA at the end of the performance. The two chatted about the last time they were together in L.A., they were in her house. “But now I feel like I’m in your house,” she said, prompting the packed Kia Forum to erupt in applause. “This is my house!” shouted SUGA. Halsey thanked the crowd for having her before giving her friend a hug.

At the start of 2020, Halsey spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 about collaborating with SUGA for her album. “I hung out with [BTS] on a bunch of different occasions, just wanting to get to know them and understand them on a personal level. We came together to do ‘Boy With Luv,’ and it was really incredible because it was the last song anyone would have expected us to do, seeing [as] they have some really dark stuff in their catalog, and so do I,” she said.

“I started exploring their solo music a little bit more, and with Suga, I got into Agust D, which is his solo project, and I was looking up lyric translations, and I was blown away,” Halsey added. “I was like, ‘This stuff is so introspective.’ The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he’s a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved.”

She later explained that SUGA was “the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with and the one whose lyrical approach I felt the most connected to. I knew I had to have him be a part of this record. I knew that he would get what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective.”

SUGA will wind down the North American leg of his tour with a two-night run in Oakland. He’s set to head to Asia next, per Billboard.

Halsey’s performance comes roughly three weeks after she split from Alev Aydin, the father of their 2-year-old son, Ender. Halsey is seeking joint legal custody and full physical custody of the son. She and Alev, 40, ended on an amicable note, with an insider telling HollywoodLife that they’re “planning to co-parent their son together.”