Halsey Splits From Boyfriend Alev Aydin & Files For Full Physical Custody Of Their Son

Halsey, 28, has split from the father of son Alev Aydin, 40, and is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old son, Ender. Us Weekly confirmed in its Tuesday, April 25 edition that documents they obtained show that the singer officially petitioned courts early in April, requesting “full physical custody” of Ender, who is 21 months old. The documents also revealed that Halsey is seeking a joint legal custody arrangement, along with joint expenses for their son. The “Without Me” hitmaker requested visitation rights for Alev. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both parties seeking comment on the matter, but has not yet received responses.

Halsey, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, gobsmacked fans when she announced their pregnancy with Alev in January of 2021, giving birth to the tot the following July. The gorgeous crooner and model revealed in a past Instagram post that they met because Alev was hired to write the hitmaker’s biopic.

“Alev and I first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life,” they wrote in the post. “We started a family and now he’s written and directed this little film about OUR life.” They subsequently built their high profile life around little Ender.

By all accounts, the new parents were enjoying the journey together. “I love [being a mom] so much,” they told Extra! in Dec. 2021. “Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting.”

She also shared how they were handling the work/life balance with a new little one. “It’s definitely difficult to find balance,” Halsey continued. “I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him.”