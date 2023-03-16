Halsey’s Boyfriend History: From Evan Peters To Yung Blood To Alev Aydin, Father Of Her Child

Halsey is a Grammy-nominated singer

She has identified as bisexual and also used they/them pronouns in the past

The artist welcomed a son with Alev Aydin in 2021

Halsey‘s dating life has long been in the spotlight, but now her acting career may be getting all the attention! The Grammy-nominated artist makes her film debut in the upcoming Americana, co-starring Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney. As the “Bad at Love” singer enters this new phase, we’re looking back at her romantic history, including high-profile relationships with the likes of Yungblud and G-Eazy.

Alev Aydin

On July 14, 2021, after surprising fans with their pregnancy, Halsey and her screenwriter boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed son Edner. “I love [being a mom] so much. Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting,” Halsey gushed to Extra! in Dec. 2021.

She also opened up about how they were balancing parenthood with their busy work schedule. “It’s definitely difficult to find balance. I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s

The couple met when Alev was tasked with writing Halsey’s biopic. “Alev and I first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram post announcing one of her music videos. “We started a family and now he’s written and directed this little film about OUR life.”

And Alev is just as happy as Halsey over having a child together. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a snap of the family and wrote, “Mama and I love you, Ender. To the moon, kid, to the moon.”

Evan Peters

Halsey dated American Horror Story actor Evan Peters from October 2019 until early 2020, when the pair split amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were spotted going on dates at Six Flags theme park, and even walking red carpets together, like the event for AHS’s 100th episode. While the couple keep their relationship largely under wraps, the “Closer” singer did share a sweet PDA post on Instagram for his birthday in January 2020, saying she “couldn’t imagine a world without [him] in it.” They also spent Valentine’s Day together in a hot tub in Switzerland, however she had deleted all evidence of him from her feed by March. Evan’s Instagram, meanwhile, has no evidence of their romance either.

Yungblud

Halsey began dating English alternative rock musician, Yungblud (born Dominic Richard Harrison), in January of 2019. At the time, she shared a cute snap of the pair on a sweet stroll in London, however they soon called it quits in September of that same year. At the time, Halsey spoke out about their split, confirming she moved on with AHS actor Evan Peters. “Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote on Twitter. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” Nevertheless, fans speculated that they rekindled their romance in 2020 when Halsey posted about his birthday in October. “Happy birthday Dom!!!” Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story, which showed the exes ironically enjoying a birthday cake together.

G Eazy

Halsey collaborated with G-Eazy on their hit duet “Him & I” in 2017, and began dating shortly after. Despite sharing plenty of snaps together, whether they were collaborating on music or going out on dates, they split in July 2018. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Lido

Halsey dated Norwegian music producer Lido from 2015 and 2016 and even revealed that her hit album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was inspired by their relationship. “I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you’re in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person,” she told our sister site Rolling Stone back in 2016. “I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.”

Matty Healy

One of Halsey’s first high-profile relationships was with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The pair dated in 2015, and many fans have theorized that her song “Colors” was inspired by him, while her debut EP, “Room 93” was named after a hotel room the then couple had spent a night in together. She previously opened up about the relationship to our sister site Billboard when she quipped, “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f**king mind.”