Halsey & Yungblud Pack On Hot PDA In London & Fans Go Wild Over New Romance — See Pic

It looks like 2019 is off to a good start for Halsey! The singer shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her new man, Yungblud, on Jan. 3, and they look so in love. Check it out here!

Halsey, 24, posted a photo of herself walking down the streets of London with a man’s arm wrapped around her on Jan. 3. It didn’t take long for fans to identify the dude as Yungblud, 20, the very same guy she’s recently been linked to romantically. In this new photo, the two look so in love as they walk down the street, indulging in some minor PDA. Halsey didn’t mention her new man in the photo or caption, but considering they’ve been spending quite a bit of time together lately and he’s from the UK (where the pic was taken), the detective work wasn’t all that hard.

Halsey and Yunblud were first linked at the end of November, when they were photographed out and about together in LA. In the pics, she was holding a bouquet of flowers, and they walked super close to one another with their eyes locked. This came just weeks after her most recent breakup from G-Eazy at the end of October, and at the time, E! News reported that there was “nothing serious” going on between the two. However, it looks like they may have upped their status in recent weeks now that Halsey is sharing social media pics of the two of them!

At the beginning of December, Halsey also shared another photo of herself and Yungblud together on Instagram. In this pic, their faces were clearly visible, and she even tagged him in the caption. Next to his name, the 24-year-old also added a series of heart emojis.

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for more than a year before going their separate ways over the summer. However, just weeks later, they hinted they were back together by hanging out after the VMAs at the end of August. They were a full-on item again after that before breaking up — seemingly for good — just before Halloween.