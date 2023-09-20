Halsey Confirms She’s Dating Actor Avan Jogia With PDA Date Night Pics

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey, 31, is dating actor Avan Jogia. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, and the Canadian hunk were photographed showing off PDA, including a passionate kiss, while outside during a date night at the Cara Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on Monday. They both wore stylish outfits, including a gray sleeveless graphic tee under a black leather jacket and dark blue jeans on them, and a long black leather jacket over a blue button-down shirt and jeans with a white splatter design on him, as they mingled around a crowd in an outdoor area with stairs and held hands while walking down a sidewalk.

Before their latest outing, the new lovebirds stayed quiet about their romance. They had been seen hanging out a few times over the past few months, but didn’t make it known that that they were dating.

The seemingly confirmed relationship comes five months after it was reported Halsey and their former love, Alev Aydin, who is the father of their two-year-old child, Ender Ridley, split. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, it showed that the “Without Me” crooner asked for “full physical custody” of Ender. The paperwork also showed that she was seeking a joint legal custody arrangement, along with joint expenses for their son, and requested visitation rights for Alev.

“Their split was completely amicable,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “And she only filed for sole custody because she’s going on tour and Ender will be with them. But they are planning to co-parent their son together. It was just a formality that needed to be done, so she could take Ender with them.”

When Halsey’s not enjoying an active love life and time with Ender, she’s busy working on her music. The songwriter recently took to Instagram to share various photos and videos of herself, which can be seen above, and added a caption about new music. “not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years,” she wrote.