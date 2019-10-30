Halsey Confirms Evan Peters Is Her ‘Boyfriend’ & Admits It’s ‘Scary’ To Talk About The Romance

After making her red carpet debut with Evan Peters, Halsey officially referred to the actor as her ‘boyfriend’ during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Oct. 29.

Halsey and Evan Peters are official — and not just Instagram official, but ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’ official! The singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 29, and host Ellen DeGeneres grilled her about the Halloween party she attended with Evan on Oct. 26. The pair dressed as Sonny and Cher for the American Horror Story 100 Episode Celebration event, and Ellen put Halsey on the spot by putting her and Evan’s red carpet photo on the screen during the interview. Then, as Halsey was fumbling through a response to Ellen’s question about the couples’ costume, someone popped out of a box and scared her!

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question,” Halsey admitted, after calming down from the prank. “I wasn’t ready. I don’t know what’s scarier, though — having to talk about my boyfriend on TV, or having that happen.” This was the first time that Halsey publicly referred to Evan as her “boyfriend,” although it appears she’s still hesitant to talk too much about their relationship. Of course, we don’t blame her for wanting to keep that part of her life more private!

Rumors of a romance between Halsey and Evan began back in mid-September when they were spotted at a Six Flags amusement park together. Although the pair tried to keep things low key, fans spotted them on another outing one month later on Oct. 22, just days before they made their red carpet debut.

Before she started dating Evan, Halsey was in a relationship with Yungblud. At the beginning of August, she even gushed over the singer in a touching social media post on his birthday. It’s unclear when the two split, but following Halsey’s dates with Evan, some fans speculated that she left Yungblud for her new man.

However, Halsey cleared up the rumors in a since-deleted tweet on Oct. 28. She explained that the breakup “just happened” and that there was no cheating involved. And that’s that!