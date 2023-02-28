Halsey Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week: Both ‘Terrifying & Amazing’

Halsey is now a runway model, among many other high-profile accomplishments! The “Without Me” singer, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, to share their thoughts on the experience at Paris Fashion Week. “I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!” they captioned a high fashion set of photos by Sam Dameshek taken on the runway. “Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek.”

Halsey, it should be noted, uses she/they pronouns. The incredible snaps included the mom of one slaying a black animal print sheer cutout dress with a scarf hood. They wore their platinum blonde hair in tendrils around their face, and rocked a studded black leather cuff to finish the look. In another pic, they grabbed at their neck with metallic fingernails, and in another they prepared backstage. A video clip showed them touching up her makeup glam, which consisted of a heavily shaded smokey eye with metallic touches and lusciously applied lipstick and gloss.

The singer’s 31 million followers on the platform poured into the comments section to react. “MODEL ERA LOVE IT,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “new character unlocked: model.” “There is nothing you can’t do,” remarked a third.

While this was Halsey’s debut on a traditional runway, she’s modeled before. Her edgy sense of style has been an integral part of her image and career — but it hasn’t been without struggles, as she admitted via Twitter in September of 2021. “My pregnancy has changed my body so much,” she wrote after the July 2021 birth of her son, Ender, with boyfriend Alev Aydin. “Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going through something similar) I feel you.”