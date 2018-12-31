Well, that’s one way to start the new year! Halsey’s performance at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2019 is not to be missed. Watch her slay ‘Without Me’ here!

Hot damn Halsey! The 24-year-old singer was just one of the performers appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019, and she nailed it! Halsey hit the stage to perform her smash song, “Without Me”, and to say the crowd loved it would be an understatement. Halsey belted out the tune to perfection, and looked so fierce while doing so! Watch her flawless performance below! We really don’t want to celebrate New Year’s Eve without her ever again.

The stunning performance was streamed from the west coast, where the singer was joined by the likes of Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, and Camila Cabello. Over on the east coast, the party kept on rolling, and included performances from Bastille, Dan + Shay, and New Kids On The Block. Christina Aguilera served as the night’s headliner, and fans anxiously filled the NYC streets awaiting her arrival! Lucky Halsey wasn’t stuck in the freezing rain in Times Square!

And, of course, she looked amazing while helping America ring in the new year. She kept it classy and sassy in a lingerie-inspired look, a black, bustier top and minidress underneath dramatic, ripped skirt. She looked so cool, especially when she struck a pose and commanded the stage. Halsey has a knack for combining tough and sweet for the perfect outfit. See more full-length pics of her stellar New Years Eve outfit HERE!

Halsey live performance from Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve pic.twitter.com/Nk7QYhJA1l — Anthony Mccall (@antman4500) January 1, 2019

Watch Halsey slay the stage above! The singer has never looked, or sounded better, and she killed it for her New Year’s Eve performance!