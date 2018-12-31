Halsey Dazzles In Black Lace Dress During ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Halsey looked incredible and ready to bring in 2019 in a long black sheer dress during her eye-catching appearance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special on Dec. 31.

All eyes were on Halsey, 24, during her appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest as the singer dazzled in a black lacy sheer dress during her incredible performance of “Without Me”. The talented beauty’s sexy outfit consisted of a sleeveless fitted top that extended into a long flowing bottom with a slit. Her revealing choice showed off her tattoos and a lot of skin and we have to admit that she looked gorgeous in it!

In addition to looking fantastic, Halsey gave an amazing performance to celebrate the new year as the audience danced and sang along to the popular tune. With enthusiasm and a voice to die for, Halsey brought on some seriously amazing energy into the busiest night of the year and we love her for it!

Halsey’s had a great 2018 so it’s no wonder she looked happy and energetic during her performance. In addition to her New Year’s Eve black dress, she’s showed off a lot of other incredible looks over the past 12 months. From eye-catching bikini selfies that flaunted her toned abs to a flattering two piece performance outfit for The Voice finale, this girl has known how to work it!

We loved seeing Halsey while getting ready to welcome in the new year! We can’t wait to see where her success leads her in 2019!