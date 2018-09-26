Ok Halsey, we see you! The pop singer teased her new single ‘Without Me’ in the sexiest way possible. Watch the video here!

Hot damn, Halsey! The pop star shared a super steamy Instagram video with her followers on Sept. 25, which left left very little to the imagination. In a teaser clip for her soon-to-be released single, “Without Me,” the 23-year-old singer showed fans what she’s working with underneath, thanks to a sheer white tank top. In the clip, Halsey stands under running water, leaving her shirt soaking wet, and completely exposing her nipples! Clearly, Hals opted not to wear a bra while filming. If the video is a hint of what’s to come from a forthcoming music video from Halsey, fans better buckle up. It’s only getting hotter from here!

According to the clip, Halsey’s new track will be released on Oct. 4. Fans can get a taste of what’s to come musically from the clip, thanks to a few frames which featured lyrics from the new song. “Said I’d Catch You Fall,” one line says. “Does it ever get lonely?” another lyric reads. Fans that watched the teaser for the new track took to the comments to express their excitement. They cannot wait to hear what Halsey has in store! “IVE WATCHED THIS SO MANY TIMES IM READY,” one fan wrote. “i’m already obsessed i can’t stop watching this video,” said another. “COULDNT BE MORE EXCITED,” a third wrote!

The “Bad at Love” hit-maker has a lot on her plate during the week of her single release! She also will be taking the stage at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9. She is set to perform an all-star collaboration with Khalid, and producer Benny Blanco. The trio plan perform their summer hit “Eastside,” which took over airwaves, and the Billboard Hot 100 charts! Halsey joins previously announced performers Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, and Carrie Underwood.

With Halsey’s birthday coming up on Sept. 29, just days before she drops her new track, we can’t help but wonder if a celebration is in order from her beau, G-Eazy! The rapper recently rekindled his romance with the pop star, and the pair have been attached at the hip ever since!