Halsey Wears Completely Sheer Skirt With Crop Top To Beyonce’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Halsey looked fabulous when they rocked a tiny black crop top with a completely see-through skirt that showed off her underwear at Beyonce's Paris Fashion Week party.

By:
October 5, 2022 9:58AM EDT
Paris, FRANCE - Celebrities attend the Tiffany & Co Is Hosting Beyonce Party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. Pictured: Halsey BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Celebrities arrive to Beyonce's Paris Fashion Week closing party at the Palais de Tokio in Paris, France. In attendance were Lori Harvey, Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, Chiara Ferragni, Amina Muaddi, Jaden Smith, Victor Cruz, Cindy Bruna, Imaan Hammam, Doja Cat, Fai Khadra, Rick Owens and Naomi Campbell. Pictured: Doja Cat Ref: SPL5491175 051022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Celebrities attend the Tiffany & Co Is Hosting Beyonce Party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. Pictured: Naomie Campbell - BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Halsey is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what they did at Beyonce & Tiffany & Co.’s end of Paris Fashion Week party at the Palais de Tokio on Oct. 4. The 28-year-old wore a tiny black crop top with asymmetrical spaghetti straps that was more of a bra than a crop top and they styled it with a high-waisted maxi skirt that was completely sheer.

Halsey rocked a tiny black crop top with a high-waisted sheer black maxi skirt at Beyonce & Tiffany & Co.’s end of Paris Fashion Week party at the Palais de Tokio on Oct. 4. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Halsey’s top put their entire toned stomach and tiny waist on display and they styled it with a high-waisted black maxi skirt that was entirely see-through and flared at the hem. Under the skirt, Halsey’s low-rise black underwear was on display and they accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a black purse. As for their glam, Halsey’s short hair was slicked back and parted to the side while a bright green and yellow smokey eye and nude lip completed their look.

Also in attendance at the party was Lori Harvey, who looked fabulous in a skintight maroon midi dress that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The hooded dress featured a tight skirt and she accessorized with black sunglasses and black and gold strappy sandals. Naomi Campbell was also in attendance wearing a black bodysuit with cutout black pants, sheer tights, and a long iridescent silver trench coat.

Halsey has been on a roll lately with their PFW outfits and aside from this sheer look, she attended the Ann Demeulemeester show two days ago wearing a long black, belted trench coat with black leather pointed-toe boots, Wolford Individual 20 Tights, and sheer gloves. Aside from this look, they rocked a skintight Pressiat Fall 2022 Strapless Mini Dress that had a plunging neckline. They styled the mini with a black patent leather Pressiat Fall 2021 Patent Bolero Shrug that had exaggerated shoulders and a pair of pointed-toe black Piferi Carine Vegan Patent Ankle-Wrap Pumps.

