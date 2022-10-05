Halsey Wears Completely Sheer Skirt With Crop Top To Beyonce’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Halsey is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what they did at Beyonce & Tiffany & Co.’s end of Paris Fashion Week party at the Palais de Tokio on Oct. 4. The 28-year-old wore a tiny black crop top with asymmetrical spaghetti straps that was more of a bra than a crop top and they styled it with a high-waisted maxi skirt that was completely sheer.

Halsey’s top put their entire toned stomach and tiny waist on display and they styled it with a high-waisted black maxi skirt that was entirely see-through and flared at the hem. Under the skirt, Halsey’s low-rise black underwear was on display and they accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a black purse. As for their glam, Halsey’s short hair was slicked back and parted to the side while a bright green and yellow smokey eye and nude lip completed their look.

Also in attendance at the party was Lori Harvey, who looked fabulous in a skintight maroon midi dress that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The hooded dress featured a tight skirt and she accessorized with black sunglasses and black and gold strappy sandals. Naomi Campbell was also in attendance wearing a black bodysuit with cutout black pants, sheer tights, and a long iridescent silver trench coat.

Halsey has been on a roll lately with their PFW outfits and aside from this sheer look, she attended the Ann Demeulemeester show two days ago wearing a long black, belted trench coat with black leather pointed-toe boots, Wolford Individual 20 Tights, and sheer gloves. Aside from this look, they rocked a skintight Pressiat Fall 2022 Strapless Mini Dress that had a plunging neckline. They styled the mini with a black patent leather Pressiat Fall 2021 Patent Bolero Shrug that had exaggerated shoulders and a pair of pointed-toe black Piferi Carine Vegan Patent Ankle-Wrap Pumps.