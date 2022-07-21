Halsey Reveals ‘Baby’ Tattoo While Wearing Tiny String Bikini: Photo

The singer's new body art was on display in their teeny tiny swimsuit. Halsey welcomed a son 1 year ago.

By:
July 21, 2022 10:23AM EDT
Halsey
Image Credit: MEGA

Hot mama! Halsey, 27, revealed some striking new body art while donning an itty bitty bikini in a fresh set of vacation Instagrams posted on Wednesday, Jul. 20. The “Without Me” singer’s latest ink? The word “Baby” atop their lower abs.

Halsey, who welcomed son Ender last year, looked sensational as they posed in front of a desert backdrop donning the smallest and sexiest floral bikini. Letting them get plenty of sun, the little triangle top and string bottoms put all of their chiseled figure – and tattoo collection – on full display. They twisted their hair out of their face with a matching scarf, while lifting their arms to block the sun and show off their svelte physique.

Tattoos of all sorts decorated the star’s legs and torso, and in another close-up, the beauty showed off a new tattoo of the word “baby”, low on her belly between her hips. Alongside the little inking, Halsey proudly showed off the stretch marks from their pregnancy with son Ender, who just celebrated his first birthday last week.

Other photos from the set showed Halsey enjoying the downtime, which they called a “lightning fast post tour re-charge” before the launch of their next project, AF94 cosmetics. They marveled at mountains, snapped more mirror selfies, and a meal pic to boot.

Halsey’s “baby” tattoo comes after the star gushed about life with son Ender in a Jul. 16, 2022 birthday tribute. “My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!” the star, who shares their little one with partner Alev Aydin, celebrated. They continued, writing “Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

The star recently wrote about their experience with abortion and miscarriages in an op-ed for Vogue that came out Jul. 1, in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision. They explained how a post-miscarriage procedure “saved their life”, writing, “Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience.”

