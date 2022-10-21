Halsey & Son Edner, 15 Months, Wearing Matching Pumpkin Costumes For Halloween: Photo

Halsey, 28, and their 15-month-old son Edner didn’t go to a pumpkin patch this year — they became one! The singer and About Face Beauty founder shared an adorable selfie with their son to their Instagram Story on Thursday night, which showed them cutely twinning as pumpkins. As seen in the below image, Halsey and Edner both donned orange costumes and Halsey wore an orange plush hat on their head to complete the fun look. The “Without Me” hitmaker simply wrote “pumpkin” on the precious photo.

This isn’t the first time the mother-son duo have matched. On July 21, Halsey posted a slideshow of snaps that appeared to be taken at a birthday party for Edner in which they donned matching space uniforms. The first photo showed Halsey sweetly kneeling to the ground and hugging their baby, who had his head pressed into Halsey’s neck. “Attention, Space Commander: we love you to the moon and back,” the makeup guru captioned the photos. Other photos showed Edner checking out a scooter he was gifted for his special day and lying on his father, Alev Aydin, in an out-of-this-world ball pit.

A week before the party posts, Halsey doted over their baby boy in a carousel of images they shared online to celebrate his milestone first birthday. “my little tiny baby is a big one year old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently,” they quipped. “your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

In the cover shot, Halsey sat on the ground with their little one, who was dressed in a deep blue sweater decorated with a rose and a yellow crocheted crown. Halsey wore a white cropped cardigan and mom jeans. Other photos included Edner looking adorable in a fluffy blue onesie that had teddy bear ears, him crawling in a pink floral onesie, him rocking a mohawk, and him wearing various sports jerseys.

Halsey gave birth to Edner on on July 14, 2021 after surprising fans with their pregnancy in January. “I love [being a mom] so much. Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting,” Halsey gushed to Extra! in Dec. 2021.

The “Bad At Love” singer also opened up about how they were balancing parenthood with their busy work schedule. “It’s definitely difficult to find balance. I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him,” they explained.