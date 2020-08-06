Halsey Sends Yungblud Major Birthday Love After Fans Speculated They Got Back Together In Quarantine

Back together? Halsey sent her ex Yungblud a cute birthday message on social media that has fans convinced they’ve rekindled their romance!

Fueling the romance rumors! Halsey reignited buzz that she’s back together with her ex Yungblud on Wednesday. The Grammy-nominated singer, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her ex, who turned 23 on August 5, with a sweet photo of the two. “Happy birthday Dom!!!” Halsey wrote over the photo, which showed the exes ironically enjoying a birthday cake together.

Halsey and Yungblud have been the subject of romance rumors for months. In May, the pair stepped out together in LA to join forces in protest against police brutality, following the death of George Floyd. The “Bad At Love” singer — who has openly spoken about being biracial — has been a tireless advocate against racial inequality. The exes also sparked rumors of a rekindled romance in March, when they shared a photo of the same plate of food on Instagram.

Halsey began dating the English alternative rock musician, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, in January of 2019. At the time, she shared a cute snap of the pair on a sweet stroll in London. The romance was short-lived after news of their split in September of that same year. The breakup news coincided with Halsey’s new relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters.

At the time, Halsey spoke out about her split from Yungblud on social media, while confirming rumors that she moved on with Evan.