Halsey Set To Play Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ With ‘Home Alone’s Catherine O’Hara

Image Credit: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Halsey, 29, is set to take the stage in a special live production of Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA later this month, Variety reported. The singer will play the role of Sally from the popular story on October 27 and 28, and will share the role with Home Alone‘s Catherine O’Hara, who will also play the role of Shock, on October 29. The venue posted the details for the highly anticipated event, which is based on Tim’s 1993 musical fantasy film of the same name, on their website.

In addition to Halsey and Catherine, other stars who will be on stage in the production include Danny Elfman, Ken Page, Fred Armisen, and Riki Lindhome. Halsey’s role has been popular with singers in previous productions of the story. Last year, Phoebe Bridgers took on the role in a London production and Billie Eilish sang “Sally’s Song” in a different L.A. production two years ago.

This year’s concert production of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be the fourth time the Hollywood Bowl put on the production. They previously showcased the musical on their stage in 2015, 2016, and 2018. It is being produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions and Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox & Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide in association with Disney Concerts, according to Variety.

Before the news of Halsey taking on the role of Sally started making headlines, she got attention for her love life. The talented artist confirmed she’s dating actor Avan Jogia by going on a PDA-filled date in September. They shared a passionate kiss as they spent time outside the Cara Hotel in Los Angeles, and both wore stylish outfits. They also mingled around a crowd in an outdoor area with stairs, and sweetly held hands while walking down a sidewalk.

Halsey’s new romance with Avan comes months after she split from Alev Aydin, whom she shares son Ender, 2, with. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that the “Without Me” crooner asked for “full physical custody” of Ender and that she was seeking a joint legal custody arrangement.