Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Make Red Carpet Debut Together: Photos

It’s official — Halsey and Avan Jogia have made their red carpet debut together! Although fans have known the pair have been dating for quite some time, they posed for pictures at a screening of Monkey Man in West Hollywood earlier this week. The “Bad at Love” artist, 29, and the former Victorious actor, 32, both wore Vivienne Westwood outfits to the event.

For their part, Halsey rocked a cream, ruched, off-the-shoulder satin mini dress with black open-toed heels. She completed her look with Zynnia Collective Jewelry‘s sterling silver wrap ring and Ivy Jewelry‘s match open ring. As for Avan, he wore a striped black suit for the evening.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official last fall, when Halsey posted pictures of them together to her Instagram account in October 2023. Though they have not publicly commented on their romance, they sparked dating rumors in June 2023 when they were seen vacationing in Spain.

Avan is Halsey’s first romantic partner since their breakup from ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin, with whom they share son Ender. After dating for nearly two years, the “Without Me” singer and the screenwriter split in early 2023.

Halsey opened up about their former relationship with Alev to Allure in 2021, noting that they had “never talked about him before. That’s crazy.”

While explaining why she chose to keep their romance at the time private, Halsey acknowledged, “I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t. … Nobody knew I was dating someone. As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender….'”

The co-parents had been friends for years before they began their relationship, which is something that the “Eastside” artist admitted was the reason why it took them “so long to start dating” him.

“When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic, and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,'” Halsey told the publication at the time. “A lot of people had opinions about that. Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much.”