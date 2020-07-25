‘RHOC’ Newbie Elizabeth Vargas ‘Struggling’ To Get Along With Cast: She’s ‘Really Feisty’

Kelly Dodd’s BFF Elizabeth Vargas joined the ‘RHOC’ ladies on a recent trip, and a source spills that s!he ‘hasn’t been fitting in’ to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Veteran journalist Elizabeth Vargas, 57, is the latest addition to the Real Housewives Of Orange County cast, and it turns out she’s not jiving well with the ladies. “Elizabeth Vargas is really feisty. She was brought into the group by Kelly [Dodd] and they have fun together,” a source close to production spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s been challenging for her to connect with a lot of the other women though. They didn’t know her before and she hasn’t exactly been fitting in very easily,” the source also added.

Elizabeth — who was the longtime host of ABC’s newsmagazine series 20/20 until her departure in 2017 — has been finding her “groove” with the RHOC ladies since production resumed. “She’s pretty vocal and seems to still be getting her groove, but she hasn’t started off on the best of footing with the other women,” our insider revealed. “The women are struggling to become friends with her. They seem open though to getting to know [Elizabeth] better but they think she’s trying to hard to start drama and issues when they’re not there,” they also told us.

Despite the challenging start for Elizabeth, who was married to singer-songwriter Marc Cohn for 12 years, BFF Kelly has been right by her side. “Kelly really has her back though and has been helping her get into the groove of it all,” our source confirmed, going on to reveal that Elizabeth is “unnecessarily picking fights with people to cause drama.”

Elizabeth, who is mom to Zachary, 17, and Samuel, 13, with ex Marc, has yet to be confirmed by Bravo as an official cast member for the upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Orange County — but it already sounds like she’ll be bringing the drama! Prior to joining the franchise, Elizabeth publicly opened up about her struggles with alcoholism, and checked into rehab in 2013. “When you’re in the cycle of this disease though, it doesn’t matter how much you have or how little you have, I— it didn’t matter,” she revealed in a 2016 interview with her former colleague Diane Sawyer. “There are days when you wake up and you feel so horrible that the only thing that will make you feel better is more alcohol,” she also said.