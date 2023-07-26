RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Talks Getting Engaged Amid Travis Mullens Proposal Speculation (Exclusive)

Did Gina Kirschenheiter and longtime boyfriend Travis Mullens get engaged while filming season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County? A preview for this week’s new episode shows them sharing a laugh over a candlelit dinner, and Travis wondering whether Gina is proposing to him. So when Gina stopped by HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast last week, we had to get to the bottom of it.

Are there wedding bells in Gina’s future? This is what she told us: “[Travis and I] always kick [the idea of marriage] around. We’re very open, as you can see, and we’re very practical, and I think that really factors into this. I think it’s interesting because we’re both trying to be level-headed. We both married young, and obviously selected partners that were not compatible for us. We obviously f***ed that up. Our relationships s*** the bed. And we know that we’re committed to each other, but we are trying to be responsible.”

So what exactly does that mean? The CaraGala Skincare founder further explained, “We have six kids and we’re more in a building our life together phase. We’re never going to split up. We are a family. We are life partners. Eventually, I would love to have a wedding and I would love to spend a bunch of money on a party to celebrate our love, but right now, it’s just not our top priority.” In other words, it doesn’t sound like they’re engaged just yet, but she could be playing coy so she doesn’t spoil the big TV moment.

Either way, we respect Gina wanting to take her time in her relationship with Travis. Prior to their romance, Gina was married to her ex, Matthew Kirschenheiter, from 2010 to 2019. They went through some really tough times following their split, but they share three children together — Luca, Sienna and Nicholas — and they’ve really worked hard at working on their relationship so they can co-parent well together. Still, we can only imagine Gina is making sure her relationship with Travis is much more solid than the one she had with Matt before deciding to get married.

But if you ask Gina’s kids, she and Travis are already married. Gina and Travis recently celebrated getting “married” after their “kiddos threw [them] the sweetest little surprise backyard wedding.” Practice makes perfect, right?

Gina’s full interview on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. And catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.