Gina Kirschenheiter Says Vicki Gunvalson Makes A Big Reveal That ‘Blew Her Mind’ In ‘RHOC’ Return (Exclusive)

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been amazing so far, and according to Gina Kirschenheiter, the show gets even better when Vicki Gunvalson makes her grand return to the franchise. “Oh my god, you guys should be so excited. I’m not even joking,” Gina said on the new episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast. “Vicki is so great. I never thought I would say that either,” she added.

Vicki begins her guest appearances on next week’s episode, where she reunites with her “Tres Amigas” Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. Since those are Vicki’s besties on the show, Gina was shocked that Vicki was so kind to her when she joined the group for the cast trip to Mexico during the second half of the season. “She loved me. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’ ” Gina said.

“She seems really happy to me,” the Welcome to Orange Country podcast host added about Vicki. “Like genuinely happy which is really amazing and awesome for her. And she’s freaking hysterical. She’s just so naturally herself. She comes in, she says hysterical shit, she makes trouble just being herself. And it’s all incredible.”

Gina also teased a big reveal that comes from Vicki while the women are in Mexico. Gina went as far as saying that it’s her “favorite moment of the entire season.” So what does Vicki reveal? Gina gave us a little hint.

“Something that Vicki shared about her life and something that she does. It blew my mind. I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t stop asking her questions about it,” Gina said. “I was like why isn’t everyone else asking questions about this? It was just so great.”

Gina continued to gush over the OG of the OC on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast. Gina even said she wants Vicki to continue making appearances on RHOC. “She always looks great. I’ve always thought Vicki is so well put together physically and stuff. But she seems so happy and it’s nice to see that,” Gina said. “And listen, I do respect her. She is the OG. It’s cool. I hope that she continues to be sprinkled in.”

Gina’s full interview on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Gina talks about her drama with Heather Dubrow, her reaction to Tamra Judge throwing a napkin on Jennifer Pedranti, how she feels about possibly marrying her boyfriend Travis Mullen, and much more!