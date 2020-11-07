‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter, 36, Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds Since Filming Season 15
Gina Kirschenheiter EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife the simple lifestyle changes she made to drop 30 pounds since the Bravo star began filming Season 15 of ‘RHOC’ in Feb. 2020.
Gina Kirschenheiter has undergone a fitness transformation since beginning filming for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County in February. During an appearance on HollywoodLife TVTalk on Nov. 4, Gina revealed that she has lost about “30 pounds” in the nine months since cameras started rolling again! Gina relied on good old “diet and exercise” to achieve her results, she shared.
Getting the hang of it I think…😉
“I am OK if I’m heavier,” Gina clarified. However, the Bravo star knew it was time to change up her lifestyle. “I look at myself and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I didn’t even really realize that I had gained so much weight until I literally couldn’t even fit in my pants and it was like — Wow, this is a problem’,” Gina recalled herself realizing one day.
“The bottom line is, this is probably not the last time you’re going to see me with love chunk and I won’t even have that excuse!,” Gina admitted. “I’m just going to be that person and I’ve always gone up and down, and I think stress is a factor for me which is why I think I started the show so thin. Now I’m probably at where you’ll see me in general unless I go up again.”
When it's not your weekend with the kids but you still get in on the fun 😂 happy birthday sawyer! ❤️
Gina’s loving boyfriend, Travis, also doesn’t mind this aforementioned “love chunk.” The reality television star gushed when the subject turned to her new beau: “He’s so kind and he’s such a wonderful man and he never makes me feel self conscious, so I just didn’t. He obviously recognizes that I’ve lost weight and he’s super happy for me, but, he didn’t mind the extra love chub.”