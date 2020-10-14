Charlotte McKinney Shares Her Diet & Fitness Secrets To Help You Get Long Lean Legs & A Flat Stomach
Charlotte McKinney has shared her workout secrets with HollywoodLife exclusively, and opened up about how she deals with negative comments and body image issues.
She may be considered one of the most beautiful women on our TV screens, but Baywatch star Charlotte McKinney has dealt with her share of body image issues. The 27-year-old spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how she deals with negative comments aimed at her appearance. “My teenage years were pretty tough,” she began. “Growing up with an older sister who was beautiful, starting modeling at a young age, I think all of that made me be really critical of myself. I kind of just grew into it so my whole life I kind of compared myself to my sister or someone else.”
The model said she has “tough skin” but she’s still her own toughest critic. “I definitely am still dealing with a bunch of body image [issues] and I think it’s because of the career I chose. You’re under a microscope and I think it’s something I’m still working on day to day,” she said, adding, “You see me looking at photos going, ‘Oh my God, delete it!’ I’m really hard on myself.” As for social media comments, she tries not to read too much into the negativity.