‘RHOC’: Gina Kirschenheiter Confirms She’s Returning For Season 15 — ‘Here We Go Again’ — See Pic

Gina Kirschenheiter’s confirmation comes fresh off of Kelly Dodd’s! Shooting is underway for season 15, which will not feature Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, is returning to Real Housewives of Orange County! The blonde took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself on-set of a shoot on Thursday, Feb. 13. “Here we go again!!! #rhoc #crazybeautifullife,” she captioned the photo of herself, with camera and photo equipment clearly visible in the background. The mom of three kept cozy for the cool California temperatures in a white knit sweater with the-dye stripes, adding a touch of glam with her glossy pink lips and luscious black lashes! This marks her third season a full-time housewife, joining back in 2013 after a difficult year. Over her time on the show, Gina’s gone through a difficult divorce and found love again with boyfriend Travis Mullen.

Gina is the second housewife to confirm she’s returning for season 15, following Kelly Dodd, 44, yesterday morning. “Started filming today!” Kelly — who got engaged to FOX News anchor Rick Leventhal back in November — captioned a photo of herself with some of the RHOC crew on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42 — who joined the series last year — could also be spotted in the pic.

Fans were ecstatic for Gina’s return, and showed their love in the comments! “Yay! Can’t wait. I love watching your commentaries! They seriously crack me up. You are the best addition to rhoc, hands down!” fan @brandiarbuthnot wrote. “Yaaay!! So excited you’re back for another season” @jengomes added, while @mjm6171 added “Rooting for you fellow Long Island girl.”

The back-to-back announcements come fresh off the dramatic departures of both OG housewife Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and longtime cast member Tamra Judge, 52, last month. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” Vicki posted on her Instagram account Jan. 24, sharing that she is getting ready to do a podcast.

Tamra’s surprising news came just a day after Vicki’s. “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she posted, captioning a photo of herself and fitness trainer husband Eddie Judge, 46.