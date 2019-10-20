‘RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Tamra Judge Braunwyn Windham-Burke Make Out Sessions: ‘I Want No Part Of It’

Season 14 of RHOC has everyone talking about Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s steamy make-out sessions, and Gina Kirschenheiter opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about her stance on the situation!



Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, is always happy to share her drama filled life with fans on Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives Of Orange County, but when it comes to making out with other cast members, she’s going to politely decline. “I want no part in it,” Gina tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of cast members Tamra Judge, 52, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s, 41, recent kissing scenes. “No, it’s just not my — To each their own, but that’s just not my jam.”

The mom of 3, who has been in a brutal divorce since we left off with her during season 13 but has recently found her own happiness with new boyfriend Travis Mullen, realizes she couldn’t help but show how turned off the kissing between these two ladies made her in a recent episode! “You could see my face when it was going down,” Gina admits. “The thing is Tamra’s not really a big drinker. When she does drink she just gets completely shit. So it’s a problem for her with, in that aspect of it.”

Though Gina is still getting to know newbie Braunwyn, she thinks her motives for wanting to partake in the rendezvous with OC legend Tamra is a little questionable. “Braunwyn, I don’t know,” Gina says. “I mean I wouldn’t personally do it, I think it kind of comes off like she tries a little, like she’s trying a little too hard, but I also do think she’s attracted to women, so I don’t know.”