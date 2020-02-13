Kelly Dodd Confirms She’s Returning To ‘RHOC’ After Vicki & Tamra’s Shocking Exits — See BTS Pic

She’s back! Kelly Dodd confirmed her return for the upcoming 15th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ after her enemies Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge dramatically exited the series.

“Started filming today!”, Kelly Dodd, 44, captioned an aerial Instagram shot of her with some of the RHOC crew on Wednesday, February 12. She wasn’t alone during her busy day as Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, who joined the popular series last year, was also on set! Braunwyn’s mother, Dr. Deb, playfully teased what’s to come for s15 in the comments section. “What will this season bring?,” she asked Kelly to which the mother-of-one responded with, “You my love.” Others were ecstatic to see her return for another round of OC madness, with one chiming in by saying, “Glad to see you’re still on Kelly, you rock the show.”

The RHOC cast has definitely experienced one of the biggest shakeups in Housewives history over the past month. OG star Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and her “amiga” and longtime castmate Tamra Judge, 52, exited the series within 24 hours of one another in January. The news was more than likely music to Kelly’s ears as she had a major falling out with them and Shannon Beador, 55, last season that included them throwing wild accusations at one another (like that ugly train rumor). “Seems like it should be a much less annoying experience for you to film now without certain people bothering you and trying to destroy your image,” another fan wrote in relation to Kelly’s dramatic situation with The Tres Amigas.

Vicki, who was reduced to a part-time role during season 14, is no longer a (current) Bravolebrity. She announced her departure from RHOC on Instagram on January 24. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Tamra followed suit one day later on January 25. “It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she posted on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge, 46.