‘RHOC’s Heather Dubrow Reveals Why She’s ‘Shocked’ About Her ‘Weird’ Feud With Taylor Armstrong (Exclusive)

The drama between Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong on The Real Housewives of Orange County has been surprising to everyone — including Heather herself. The former actress appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast and addressed her tension with Taylor, which started when Taylor offered Heather a role in her new movie when they were on the boat in episode 2. But as Heather reiterated on the podcast, she thought her agreeing to Taylor’s offer was merely “drunk plans” that wouldn’t come to fruition.

“We’re on that boat. I was definitely over-served myself. I know I was the great interruptor, but I was just hammered. I was happy,” Heather EXCLUSIVELY said, referencing Emily Simpson‘s shady comment about Heather interrupting conversations. “And then she [Taylor] called me in the car on my way home. And then you saw all of our text messages to each other,” Heather added. “I was like, ‘You were serious?’ I mean, she knew I didn’t think she was serious.”

Heather explained that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star never gave her a formal offer to join the movie, which is why she didn’t take it seriously. “So I was like, ‘This isn’t about me. This is about you. You’re doing the movie. Let’s keep the focus on you. Let’s be here to help you,’ ” Heather said. “I left that coaching session with her and Lauren on a high. It almost made me go, ‘Wow, I forgot how much I love acting. I really miss this.’ ”

But Heather’s mood on the situation with Taylor changed on the cast trip to Montana, which begins in episode 4. The preview for the episode shows Taylor trashing Heather to Tamra Judge. In the scene, Taylor imitates Heather, and claims that her co-star “left the f****** script on the table.”

Heather confirmed on the podcast that she didn’t take the script for Taylor’s movie because the role wasn’t offered to her by a higher-up. “Why would I take a script to a thing I’m not involved in?” Heather said. “If they had called me they would send a script and it would be the most updated script. It was weird. There was never any real connection to this project. And by the way, after this past year there still has never been. No one ever reached out to me.”

When we asked Heather if she thought Taylor was starting drama for a “storyline,” the mom-of-four responded, “Yeah.”

Fans are about to see Heather and Taylor explode on each other in Montana. In the preview for the June 28 episode, Heather tells Taylor, “You offered me something that was not yours to offer me, and then to sh** talk my career, f*** you.” Ahead of the episode’s airing, Heather said on the podcast that she’s still unsure how things got so bad between her and Taylor.

“I went to Taylor’s, we had this really great day where we worked on her script and I read with her and we had this great time and I left on a high. And then you see a piece of this, but some of us went shopping, and I started to get an idea that this was becoming a thing, which shocked me,” Heather explained. “And then we got to Montana, and you’ll have to see what happens there, but I thought it was handled, and it wasn’t.”

Heather’s full interview on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Heather shares her feelings on Tamra and Shannon Beador‘s drama, her tension with Gina Kirschenheiter, and much more!