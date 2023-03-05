Heather Dubrow’s Child, 12, Comes Out As Transgender & Changes Name To Ace

"Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," the 'RHOC' star wrote in her touching post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 5, 2023 10:50AM EST
View gallery
Victoria Justice NYC Pride March, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2018
The march arrives in Trafalgar square - The London Pride parade and event in Trafalgar Square. Pride in London Parade - 07 Jul 2018
A Montenegrin child holds the rainbow flag during a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride march in Podgorica, Montenegro, 23 September 2017. Hundreds of gay activists and supporters marched in the streets of Podgorica calling for more rights. LGBT rights are a controversial issue in Montenegro and elsewhere in the Balkan region, where the society is considered a more conservative one. Montenegrians first LGBT Pride in July 2013 ended with police firing warning shots to the air to disperse anti-gay nationalists who stoned and beat participants. Gay Pride rally in Podgorica, Montenegro - 23 Sep 2017
Image Credit: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

Heather Dubrow celebrated International Sons Day in one of the most unique and heartwarming ways by sharing that her 12-year-old child has come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram on Saturday, March 4 to let her fans know the family supports and loves Ace unconditionally. With a sweet snap of the name “Ace” written in the sand on a gorgeous beach, Heather wrote, “We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️.”

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans,” the former actress, 54, continued, referencing her husband  Dr. Terry Dubrow, the plastic surgeon reality star, and their twins Nick and Max, 19, and daughter Kat, 16. “Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so,” she added. “All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️.”

The ‘RHOC’ fan favorite has spoken out about her diverse children before, telling People in Feb. 2022 that her second daughter Kat came out as gay a year after first daughter Max came out as bisexual. “We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather added.

It appears Heather approached these personal family matters with love and maturity, much like she did when her husband was accused of infidelity last year, which she discussed with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “People are always going to talk. We laugh about silly things people say about us. But you know, look, we’re not unaffected by things. We have children. They read things. Their friends read things. I think people should be careful how they talk about other people.”

More From Our Partners

ad