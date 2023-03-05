Heather Dubrow’s Child, 12, Comes Out As Transgender & Changes Name To Ace

Heather Dubrow celebrated International Sons Day in one of the most unique and heartwarming ways by sharing that her 12-year-old child has come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram on Saturday, March 4 to let her fans know the family supports and loves Ace unconditionally. With a sweet snap of the name “Ace” written in the sand on a gorgeous beach, Heather wrote, “We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️.”

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans,” the former actress, 54, continued, referencing her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow, the plastic surgeon reality star, and their twins Nick and Max, 19, and daughter Kat, 16. “Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so,” she added. “All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️.”

The ‘RHOC’ fan favorite has spoken out about her diverse children before, telling People in Feb. 2022 that her second daughter Kat came out as gay a year after first daughter Max came out as bisexual. “We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather added.

It appears Heather approached these personal family matters with love and maturity, much like she did when her husband was accused of infidelity last year, which she discussed with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “People are always going to talk. We laugh about silly things people say about us. But you know, look, we’re not unaffected by things. We have children. They read things. Their friends read things. I think people should be careful how they talk about other people.”