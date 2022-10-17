Heather Dubrow & Husband Terry Address ‘Silly’ Cheating Rumors Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Season 17 (Exclusive)

“You know, success breeds contempt,” Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon on Oct. 15, when we asked her about recent rumors that claimed her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, had cheated on her. With Terry by her side, Heather further told us, “People are always going to talk. We laugh about silly things people say about us. But you know, look, we’re not unaffected by things. We have children. They read things. Their friends read things. I think people should be careful how they talk about other people.”

The rumor started in late September, when celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi posted an “anonymous” message with the subject line, “Cheating Allegations in the OC.” The DM read, “This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks. Word on the street is … her husband’s affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out.” But after seeing the claim on a Bravo fan account, Heather replied by saying, “This is not true, on any level”.

Hopefully, now that Heather’s squashed the rumor yet again, it’ll soon be a thing of the past. But looking forward to Season 17, Heather had a lot to say. “Starting the season was crazy because I was getting the twins ready for college. Obviously my first kids were going away to college and going on different sides of the country, so there were a lot of challenges. It was crazy,” she said. Heather also loved having Tamra Judge back in the fold. “I did my first five years with her. So to have her not there last year, that was weird,” she said.

And Tamra’s not the only one joining the cast — so is RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong. There might also be a couple more ladies being added to the mix, as Heather told us, “We have some really good new cast members, and authentic relationships that I think will really resonate with the viewers.”

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to wrap up filming in the next few weeks, so it probably won’t premiere until 2023.