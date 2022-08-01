‘RHOBH’ Alum Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘RHOC’ & Becomes 1st Housewife To Switch Franchises

Taylor Armstrong, 51, just made Real Housewives history. Taylor, an original star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its upcoming 17th season, according to People who broke the news on August 1. Taylor is officially the first Housewife to switch franchises.

Tamra Judge, who is returning to RHOC for the new season after being fired two years ago, confirmed the news about Taylor on Twitter. “Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride,” Tamra wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “Double the trouble coming your way.”

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

Taylor starred in the first three seasons of RHOBH, during which she split from her abusive husband Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide after season 2 wrapped filming. She married her attorney John Bluher in 2014 and they now live in Orange County with Taylor’s 16-year-old daughter Kennedy. Taylor made guest appearances in seasons 4 to 6 of RHOBH.

View Related Gallery 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 10: Photos THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Kyle Richards -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)

After years off TV, Taylor made a big return on the second season of Peacock’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. She joined fellow ex-Housewives Tamra, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvlason, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks as they stayed at Dorinda’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for one week. Taylor got into intense fights with fellow RHOBH alum Brandi and made a big enough impact that producers wanted her back on Housewives.

The full cast of Season 17 of RHOC has yet to be officially announced. We know Taylor and Tamra will be there with presumed returning stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter. Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener announced their exits from the show after one season on July 8.