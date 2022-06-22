Taylor Armstrong Teases Major ‘Bust-Ups’ Among ‘RHUGT’ Season 2 Cast: ‘I Didn’t See It Coming’

“We had a blast, and then we also had a lot of uh, fireworks, we’ll just say,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong said while promoting the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on this week’s episode of HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease! “We had some really dramatic moments. We had a lot of fun, too, so I’m excited for the audience to see that as well, but there were definitely some big bust-ups between us — I didn’t see it coming.”

For the second season of RHUGT, dubbed the Ex-Wives Club, Taylor is joined by RHOC alums Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, RHONY alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, as well as her own former co-star from RHOBH, Brandi Glanville, at Dorinda’s Berkshires house in Massachusetts for an eight-day stay. And while Taylor was excited to get together with this group of women, she was a bit apprehensive about reuniting with Brandi.

“Brandi and I have so much history. That was my only trepidation of going into the show. Andy [Cohen] — when he called me about going on the show — [said], ‘It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a girls vacation.’ And then the last thing he said before I hung up was, ‘Oh, and um, are you willing to film with Brandi?’ And I was like, ‘Andy Cohen, I should’ve known you were up to something.’ So walking into it, I [thought] it could go either way with Brandi, but I feel like over the years, we’ve almost have somewhat of a family thing going on where you like fight with your relatives, but then you don’t, and it’s just sort of a back and forth [thing]. It [was] like being at home for the holidays with your family.”

View Related Gallery 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 10: Photos THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Kyle Richards -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)

Taylor said that if she could’ve picked anyone else to film with, it would have been Kyle Richards. “I adore Kyle — I would have loved to have Kyle on the trip. She and I always had so much fun when we’re together, and that’s something that didn’t air on [RHOBH] as much as I would have liked — just to see us all laughing and having fun together.” Taylor further told us that Brandi was the “only one” she “feuded with” on Girls Trip, while she “had a blast” with Phaedra and Eva. “The three of us laughed a lot, and we had so much fun.” Taylor also said that she and Eva will share a “pretty special moment” on the show and she hopes that everyone sees how “heartfelt it was”.

Taylor also told us that Vicki wasn’t herself while filming the show, as she and longtime boyfriend/fiance Steve Lodge had just broken up “like the day before” production started, so she felt bad about that. “It’s unfortunate that Vicki was going through so much during the filming”, which Taylor said led to quite a few fights between Vicki and her co-stars.

But that’s not all — during our lengthy interview, Taylor, who appeared on the first six seasons of RHOBH, also reacted to some shade Brandi threw at her on a previous episode of our podcast, while also explaining why she may never return to RHOBH. To hear that and more, listen to the full interview above.

Want more drama? The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, June 23, with a new episode available to stream every Thursday thereafter.