Exclusive Interview

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Teases Season 16 ‘Drama’ As She Dishes On Heather Dubrow’s Return

KCR/Joe Kohen/Shutterstock
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: Tamra Judge -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Emily Simpson claims the new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ is ‘epic’ in every way imaginable — she says it’s ‘funny’ and full of ‘drama’.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is premiering later this year, and while fans have yet to see a trailer featuring the series’ forthcoming drama, Emily Simpson told HollywoodLife that it’s going to be “epic”, and we can’t wait.

While hosting a dinner with her co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, at Sweetfin in Costa Mesa on Oct. 28, Emily told us EXCLUSIVELY, “Here’s what I will tease [about] this season — I will say that this is a quintessential Housewives season. It is what every Housewives fan could want. It has drama. It has funny, hysterical scenes. It has traveling. It’s bougie, it has lifestyle, it has fashion, it has fighting, it has crying, laughing. It is an epic Housewives season.”

Heather Dubrow & Emily Simpson, who will be starring in Season 16 of ‘RHOC’. (KCR/Joe Kohen/Shutterstock)

But that’s not all. As fans already know, series star Heather Dubrow will be making an epic comeback to the series in Season 16, and Emily had some fun stuff to say about that as well.

“I actually adore Heather Dubrow,” Emily told us. “I feel like she and I really, really got along well and connected. She’s the kind of woman that I like being around and I like surrounding myself with. She reminds me of my other girlfriends that I’ve had in my life for many years. She’s strong, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she speaks well, she’s fair, she’s reasonable. And so those are all qualities that I respect and so — there were a couple of times where maybe we didn’t see eye to eye on things, but I feel like both of us — we’re intelligent people. I really had great conversations with her. I adore her.”

We also adore Heather Dubrow, which is why we’re super excited for Season 16 of RHOC. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date, but it’s been reported that the show will return in December.