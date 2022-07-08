‘RHOC’: Jennifer Armstrong & Noella Bergener Leaving Show After Only 1 Season

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for Season 17 without Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, who both joined the show at the start of Season 16. On Friday, July 8, both ladies confirmed their exits on Instagram. “I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them 🙏♥️🖤🍊💉,” Jen wrote.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support — especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I’ll still be here to chat about it with you ♥️♥️ I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at @bravo & @evolutionmedia. Here’s to the next chapter, and I hope you’ll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned.”

As for Noella, she wrote the following: “After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution Media for giving me this incredible platform to share my story. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

Jennifer is leaving the show just months after filing for legal separation from her husband, Ryne Holliday, whom she shares three children with — twins Vera and Vince, 10, and Robert Valor, 9. And Noella, who made history on the show as RHOC’s first Black and openly bisexual Housewife, went through her own breakup while cameras were rolling for Season 16. Her husband, James Bergener ,served her with divorced papers in July 2021, and the divorce was finalized in December.

Production for Season 17 of RHOC is expected to commence later this month, but it’s not yet clear who will be returning. Last season’s returning cast members were Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow, who made a comeback after leaving the show at the conclusion of Season 11.