Shannon Beador Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Scene Made Her Cry For 2 Months After It Aired

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget.

Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”

Shannon explained how she had a particularly difficult time coping with a nasty fight between herself and Kelly Dodd, 46, at a restaurant called The Quiet Woman on season 12. As RHOC fans may recall, Kelly made a dig at Shannon’s weight, and so Shannon responded by throwing a dinner plate towards her co-star. “When I pushed that plate and pushed the steak through in that scene, I cried for 2 months,” Shannon admitted. ” ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I acted that way.’ It really affects me. But now I’m good with it. Time heals everything.”

The Shannon-Kelly plate scene remains a classic moment in RHOC‘s 15-year history. But does Shannon laugh about it today? “A little bit,” she admitted to HL. “I’m not excited that I used the swear words in there, but I’m not proud of it. I can laugh about it today. I still go to The Quiet Woman all of the time and people request to sit in that booth all of the time.”

Now, Shannon is front and center in the current drama ensuing on RHOC. She’ll apparently be at odds this season with Emily Simpson, 45, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37, and her relationship with old pal Heather Dubrow, 52, looks like it’ll be rocky, to say the least. While speaking to HL, Shannon said that coming off a rough season 15 that resulted in the firings of Kelly, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, the new season of RHOC will be “entertaining” for viewers. “You have your typical drama but then you also have the silly fun side. People want to see fun as well. It’s not always about drama all of the time.”

As for the cast shake-up, Shannon said that, overall, Bravo made “the right decision” to try and reinvent the show for season 16. “It is what it is. People come and people go on the cast,” she told HL. “Am I grateful that I’m still on the cast? Yes I am. I’m a single mom. It’s a great platform and I started a company and it’s doing well and I’m very blessed and grateful for it all.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.