Exclusive Interview

‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases Her ‘Tough’ Feud With Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter

Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
Shannon Beador House of Sillage Holiday Boutique launch event, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018 House of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch Event - Arrivals
Shannon Beador and David Beador 'The Emoji Movie' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jul 2017
Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Gina Kirschenheiter House of Sillage Holiday Boutique launch event, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018 House of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch Event - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
and

Shannon Beador dishes on the new season of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ sharing the details of her feud with co-stars Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County just dropped its epic Season 16 premiere on Dec. 1, and fans are already talking about the drama heating up between the West Coast ladies! To dish on the forthcoming drama, orange-holder Shannon Beador, 57, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s to come between she and her co-stars — more specifically, with Emily Simpson, 45, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37. “I think that with me, there are some issues and it is true,” she shared of her conflict with her co-stars. “They’re two. They’re a team. It’s two against one in certain parts of the show. We have our issues. Early on. Really early on.”

Shannon Beador
Shannon Beador (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

For the mother-of-three, she added how “difficult” it can be for her to navigate her relationship with someone when there’s “fighting” or “drama” in the mix. “[I]t’s hard for me. It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind,” she shared. “When I pushed that plate […] in that scene [during Season 12], I cried for two months. ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I acted that way.’ It really affects me. But now I’m good with it. Time heals everything.”

That last mention of healing had us wondering about her current status with her cast. Had time healed everything with Emily and Gina? “Yes, I’m in an OK place with everyone on the cast,” she revealed. “Go figure.”

Related Gallery

Gina Kirschenheiter -- PICS

Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party.Pictured: Gina KirshenheiterRef: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party.Pictured: Gina Kirshenheiter,emily simpson,Tamra JudgeRef: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gina KirschenheiterGrand Opening Of Beauty Kitchen Boutique, Boulder City, USA - 03 Nov 2018

Emiy Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter
Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter (KCR/Shutterstock).
As far as her relationship with other cast members goes, Shannon shared how she was actually “excited” for the return of “Fancy Pants” Heather Dubrow, 52, after the two faced their ups and downs over the years. “Yeah, we did have a rocky past in my very first season on the show, but after we reconciled and worked things through, we were always in what I consider to be in a good place,” she shared. “I was very excited to have her back.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.