‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases Her ‘Tough’ Feud With Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter

The Real Housewives of Orange County just dropped its epic Season 16 premiere on Dec. 1, and fans are already talking about the drama heating up between the West Coast ladies! To dish on the forthcoming drama, orange-holder Shannon Beador, 57, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s to come between she and her co-stars — more specifically, with Emily Simpson, 45, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37. “I think that with me, there are some issues and it is true,” she shared of her conflict with her co-stars. “They’re two. They’re a team. It’s two against one in certain parts of the show. We have our issues. Early on. Really early on.”

For the mother-of-three, she added how “difficult” it can be for her to navigate her relationship with someone when there’s “fighting” or “drama” in the mix. “[I]t’s hard for me. It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind,” she shared. “When I pushed that plate […] in that scene [during Season 12], I cried for two months. ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I acted that way.’ It really affects me. But now I’m good with it. Time heals everything.”

That last mention of healing had us wondering about her current status with her cast. Had time healed everything with Emily and Gina? “Yes, I’m in an OK place with everyone on the cast,” she revealed. “Go figure.”

As far as her relationship with other cast members goes, Shannon shared how she was actually "excited" for the return of "Fancy Pants" Heather Dubrow, 52, after the two faced their ups and downs over the years. "Yeah, we did have a rocky past in my very first season on the show, but after we reconciled and worked things through, we were always in what I consider to be in a good place," she shared. "I was very excited to have her back."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.