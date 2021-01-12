RHOC’s Shannon Beador Wishes Tamra Judge ‘Good Luck’ Amid Speculation She’s Returning Next Season

Shannon Beador didn’t hold back when her former friendships with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were discussed during an EXCLUSIVE interview on Jan. 11.

With Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County coming to a close, fans are already discussing the future of the series. More specifically, they’re hoping that longtime cast member Tamra Judge will return after exiting the show in 2020. But don’t count Tamra’s former friend Shannon Beador as one of those hoping to see Tamra make a comeback. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Jan. 11, Shannon only had one thing to say about Tamra’s possible return: “Good luck to her.”

Shannon told us that’s all she’d say about Tamra wanting to return to RHOC, but when asked about some of Tamra’s recent jabs at her, she had no problem clapping back. After hearing that Tamra accused her of being an alcoholic and said she should be demoted to a “friend” role on the series, Shannon said, “I wasn’t [the one] crying in a bush at the end of Season 14. I don’t take my top off and jump in the pool naked. I keep my Spanx on!”

And the alcoholic accusation doesn’t really phase Shannon. Shannon said she’s been accused of being “an alcoholic” for the past seven seasons, but “that’s not the case.” She further explained, “At this point, I know who I am. My family and friends know who I am, so you want to try it again for an eighth season if I’m back? OK.”

Then, when the discussion of her newfound friendship with longtime enemy Kelly Dodd came up, Shannon said that had nothing to do with Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson‘s exits from the show. “No, it didn’t,” she said while also acknowledging how much of a hard time Tamra and Vicki gave her in the press, following her reconciliation with Kelly. “It’s weekly at this point that there’s some sort of an attack [on me], but it’s just a sad situation that people I considered my best friends chose to start attacking me on social media and in the press and if you are upset with anything, which by the way, I called [them] the second I made up with Kelly, so there wasn’t any sort of new news for anyone, but there’s just some untruths out there and it’s been very, very hard to just sit back. But I’m not going to take apart a friendship that I had for almost seven years, publicly. I’m not going to do that. I don’t care how many weeks, how many times people keep coming. They keep coming at me, I’m not going to talk about it.”

After joining RHOC in 2014, Shannon became fast friends with Tamra and Vicki. They became so close that they dubbed themselves the “trés amigas”, following a fun-filled trip to Mexico. However, after Tamra and Vicki left the show in 2020, their friendship ended. Tamra and Vicki claimed that Shannon stopped reaching out to them once they were let go by the network, but Shannon says otherwise. It’s hard to tell who’s telling the truth, but what we do know is that these friendships are completely broken and may never get pieced back together again.

