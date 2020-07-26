Elizabeth Vargas: 5 Things To Know About ‘Feisty’ New ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Member

Elizabeth Vargas reportedly joined ‘RHOC’ when production recently resumed after the coronavirus outbreak and it’s been a ‘challenging’ experience. Here are five things you should know about her.

Elizabeth Vargas is reportedly the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she’s sure to add an interesting dynamic to the group of ladies! The “really feisty” businesswoman started filming with the Bravo reality show when they recently picked production back up after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s already been “challenging” for her, according to a source who spoke with HollywoodLife. Although Elizabeth has yet to confirm she was added to the cast, she was spotted filming with some cast members, including Shannon Beador, for the show’s 15th season, which you can see in the video below, and the source told us she’s “still getting her groove.”

Here are five things you should know about Elizabeth and her new experience on RHOC.

1.) She was reportedly brought on RHOC by Kelly Dodd. ‘She was brought into the group by Kelly and they have fun together,” our insider said on July 25. “It’s been challenging for her to connect with a lot of the other women though. They didn’t know her before and she hasn’t exactly been fitting in very easily. She’s pretty vocal and seems to still be getting her groove, but she hasn’t started off on the best of footing with the other women.”

2.) She’s the CEO and founder of Edge Music Network. The company, which is a music and video-purchasing and streaming website, is listed on Elizabeth’s Linked In page. She posted about the platform’s success and has no other job listings on her page at this time.

3.) Her Instagram page promotes a volunteer-run animal rescue shelter. We Care Rescue Ranch is the name of the “no-kill” shelter that Elizabeth helps run and she often posts pics of cute puppies and other animals with attached information about the shelter on her personal social media page. “Every heartbeat counts” is the motto of the center, according to its official Instagram page, and promises to “help raise money for your cause.”

4.) She’s friends with RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke. She mentioned Braunwyn in a recent Instagram post that thanked Cancer Cartel, an organization that “provides financial resources and relief to those fighting cancer”, according to its website, and added a video of herself taking on a challenge that allowed her to donate clothes to cancer-fighting women. “Thank you @cancercartel for all that you do for women in need😌We are all humbled by your cause. @braunwynwindhamburke Thank you for introducing me to these lovely ladies & their dress challenge,” she captioned the Oct. 2019 post.

5.) Her home is in Newport Beach, CA. The Cali girl reportedly used to live near Kelly, which is what could have led to her casting on RHOC. She often shares social media pics and videos that show her hanging out in the sunny location and they prove she’ll fit into the RHOC scene perfectly.