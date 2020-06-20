Why ‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Feels ‘Misunderstood’ After Controversial Video From 2016 Resurfaces

Kelly Dodd knows it was ‘wrong to say’ that she doesn’t like ‘black guys’ in a resurfaced video from 2016 but doesn’t feel she’s ‘racist’.

Kelly Dodd, 44, has been getting backlash, including from her co-star Tamra Judge, 52, after a 2016 video of her saying she doesn’t like black guys while outside The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles resurfaced online recently. Despite saying the shocking comment in the TMZ video, the Real Housewives of Orange County star feels it doesn’t represent her correctly and knows she’s not a “racist.”

“Kelly definitely thinks she’s misunderstood and that she’s constantly misunderstood about what she says,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not proud of what she said and she wasn’t in a clear state of mind at the time that video was filmed but everyone who truly knows her knows she’s not a racist. She knows she’s not filtered and says things she shouldn’t sometimes and that’s why she’s misunderstood. Kelly is always unapologetically Kelly and she knows it was wrong to say, but she’s not a racist.”

Kelly’s comments in the video were put in an even brighter spotlight when Tamra admitted she thinks Kelly should be fired from their Bravo show for saying them. Although Kelly didn’t respond to her directly, she did answer a fan who asked her what she thought about Tamra’s opinion and she labeled her “thirsty.” “She’s just thirsty and mad she got the bullet…grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness,” she wrote, proving she’s not afraid to say her own bold statements.

“Kelly clapped back at Tamra because she was annoyed with what Tamra said about her,” the source explained. “Kelly does not view herself as a racist. She doesn’t understand why Tamra is still talking about her. She didn’t clap back as hard as she would’ve about a year ago. Rick [Leventhal] has tamed her down a little bit.”

As far as her other co-stars go, Kelly is not worried that they will share opinions similar to Tamra. “The other ladies know Kelly will be Kelly but they’re staying out of it,” the insider continued. “She’s in a good place right now with Gina [Kirschenheiter], Shannon [Beador], Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] and Emily [Simpson]. She rarely has regrets about what she says and they know Kelly is unapologetically her always. It’s one of the things they love about her.”

Kelly’s controversial video resurfaced after four other Bravo stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules for alleged racist behavior.