‘RHOC’ Season 15 Trailer: Gina Throws A Wine Glass & The Cast Cries Over The Pandemic

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ are back with a new cast member and a ton of drama! The Season 15 trailer reveals how the women handled the shutdown of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast had high hopes for 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The explosive trailer for Season 15 (premiering on October 7) follows Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, along with new Housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, through the frightening time. Earlier this year, production on RHOC temporarily shut down, which led to the cast filming a portion of the new season on their iPhones.

The #RHOC Season 15 trailer has dropped! Catch the premiere Wednesday, October 7 at 9pm on Bravo. 🍊pic.twitter.com/PuB6MfGPes — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 2, 2020

Season 15 follows the women from February through August of this year — when the coronavirus pandemic led to nationwide stay-at-home orders beginning in March. The new trailer begins with Shannon saying, “I’m excited for 2020!” Unfortunately, she spoke too soon.

The RHOC star would eventually test positive for COVID-19, along with her three daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline at the end of July. Shannon revealed the news on Instagram at the time. After complaining about being “a statistic for corona-f–king-virus,” Shannon can be seen undergoing breathing treatments in the trailer. “They’ve shut the entire f–king country down!” she later says. The preview then shows Bravo producers shutting down production in the midst of the global health crisis.

Other big moments in the trailer show Kelly planning her wedding to fiancé, Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal, as well as Braunwyn’s son trying out drag. Meanwhile, Gina appears happier as ever with her boyfriend, Travis. Although, she’s still navigating her unique relationship with ex-husband and father of her children Matt Kirschenheiter, who will make his first appearance on the show.

RHOC newcomer, Elizabeth lends a fresh flare to the cast. She’s the CEO of an online music company, who’s not afraid to speak her mind. As she deals with her ongoing divorce, Elizabeth introduces her new boyfriend, Jimmy to the mix.— Starting with her bombshell confession that they have an “intimate,” but sex-less relationship… whatever that means.

There wouldn’t be a RHOC preview without yelling, of course. And, that’s where Braunwyn comes in. “These woman are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!” she screams, before Shannon confronts Braunwyn at an event, saying, “Don’t you dare accuse me of something I did!” — At the same time, Gina screams at Braunwyn: “Wake up! You’re a sloppy Chihuahua!”

Longtime RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were noticeably absent from the Season 15 trailer. The Bravo stars departed the series after Season 14. It’s unclear if their shocking exits will be addressed in the new season.

The RHOC is the first of Bravo’s Housewives franchise to return to TV amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.