‘RHOC’ Newbie Elizabeth Vargas ‘Struggling’ To Get Along With Cast: She’s ‘Really Feisty’

New girl on the block Elizabeth Vargas has reportedly joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County after the team resumed production following a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A source close to the Bravo reality series told HollywoodLife exclusively that it’s been a “challenging” transition for her. “Elizabeth Vargas is really feisty. She was brought into the group by Kelly [Dodd] and they have fun together. It’s been challenging for her to connect with a lot of the other women though,” the insider dished. “They didn’t know her before and she hasn’t exactly been fitting in very easily. She’s pretty vocal and seems to still be getting her groove, but she hasn’t started off on the best of footing with the other women.”

The newest cast member is reportedly trying to “pick fights” with other cast members, according to our source. “The women are struggling to become friends with her. They seem open though to getting to know her better but they think she’s trying to hard to start drama and issues when they’re not there,” they told HL. Kelly really has her back though and has been helping her get into the groove of it all. She’s unnecessarily picking fights with people to cause drama.”

Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter, along with Elizabeth. It comes amid Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson's departures. The ladies took a pause on filming season 15 due to the global health crises.

Tamra exited the franchise in January after 12 seasons on the show, and called on Bravo to cut ties with Kelly, amid the pair’s ongoing feud. “She’s just thirsty and mad she got the bullet…grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness,” Kelly wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who asked about a 2016 video released by TMZ, in which Kelly said she didn’t “like” or “know any black guys.” The video was filmed outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles in 2016.