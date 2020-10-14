‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Says Husband Shane Loves Her Body At Any Size: He ‘Constantly Talks About Sex’
Reality star Emily Simpson has been keeping fans updated on her health journey, however she told HollywoodLife that her husband loves her curves, and doesn’t care about her size.
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to our TV screens tonight on October 14, and HollywoodLife caught up with series star Emily Simpson for an exclusive chat about her health journey. The Bravo celeb has been updating fans on her progress during quarantine, and explained why she doesn’t pay attention to the number on the scale. “I feel like that’s not a good indication of my progress because I always weigh a lot,” she began. “What I do is I always measure my body fat percentage because that tells me how I’m doing.”
The reality star also spoke about how her husband Shane Simpson has supported her health journey. “It didn’t matter if I was 20 pounds heavier or 20 pounds lighter. He’s still very … he grabs my butt all the time and he smacks me on the ass all of the time and he constantly talks about sex all of the time, so I don’t think 20 pounds or 30 pounds makes any difference to him at all,” she said, adding, “He loves the curves no matter what.”