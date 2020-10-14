Exclusive
Hollywood Life

‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Says Husband Shane Loves Her Body At Any Size: He ‘Constantly Talks About Sex’

emily
AP
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: Tamra Judge -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Episode 1402 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Reality star Emily Simpson has been keeping fans updated on her health journey, however she told HollywoodLife that her husband loves her curves, and doesn’t care about her size.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to our TV screens tonight on October 14, and HollywoodLife caught up with series star Emily Simpson for an exclusive chat about her health journey. The Bravo celeb has been updating fans on her progress during quarantine, and explained why she doesn’t pay attention to the number on the scale. “I feel like that’s not a good indication of my progress because I always weigh a lot,” she began. “What I do is I always measure my body fat percentage because that tells me how I’m doing.”

emily
Emily Simpson opened up about her health journey. Image: RHOC
Emily revealed exactly how much body fat she had lost while in lockdown throughout 2020. “I dropped 11% body fat which has just made a huge difference in how my clothes fit and how I look. I can see a lot of muscle definition now and my stomach’s a little flatter and my clothes fit better,” she told HL. “You start to feel like yourself again. I just feel proud of myself that I’ve done it and I’ve done it all naturally just by working out, riding my Peloton, trying to change my diet here and there and it’s made a big difference and I just feel more confident. I feel strong. I’ve done so many squats and so many push ups. I just feel very fit. I’m proud of myself for that.”
emily
The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively. Image: Bravo

The reality star also spoke about how her husband Shane Simpson has supported her health journey. “It didn’t matter if I was 20 pounds heavier or 20 pounds lighter. He’s still very … he grabs my butt all the time and he smacks me on the ass all of the time and he constantly talks about sex all of the time, so I don’t think 20 pounds or 30 pounds makes any difference to him at all,” she said, adding, “He loves the curves no matter what.”

Most importantly, Emily said she felt happier than ever, and fans would get to see a different side of her in the upcoming RHOC season. “I was probably at the lowest of lows last season,” she told us. “So I felt like coming into this season, I was a new person. I felt better mentally. I felt better physically and I just wanted to have fun with filming and not feel like I always had to be on the defense all of the time. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County kicks off with new episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 9pm on Bravo.