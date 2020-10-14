‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Says Husband Shane Loves Her Body At Any Size: He ‘Constantly Talks About Sex’

Reality star Emily Simpson has been keeping fans updated on her health journey, however she told HollywoodLife that her husband loves her curves, and doesn’t care about her size.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to our TV screens tonight on October 14, and HollywoodLife caught up with series star Emily Simpson for an exclusive chat about her health journey. The Bravo celeb has been updating fans on her progress during quarantine, and explained why she doesn’t pay attention to the number on the scale. “I feel like that’s not a good indication of my progress because I always weigh a lot,” she began. “What I do is I always measure my body fat percentage because that tells me how I’m doing.”

Emily revealed exactly how much body fat she had lost while in lockdown throughout 2020. “I dropped 11% body fat which has just made a huge difference in how my clothes fit and how I look. I can see a lot of muscle definition now and my stomach’s a little flatter and my clothes fit better,” she told HL. “You start to feel like yourself again. I just feel proud of myself that I’ve done it and I’ve done it all naturally just by working out, riding my Peloton, trying to change my diet here and there and it’s made a big difference and I just feel more confident. I feel strong. I’ve done so many squats and so many push ups. I just feel very fit. I’m proud of myself for that.”