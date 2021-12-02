Exclusive Interview

‘RHOC’s Heather Dubrow Reveals The Reason Why She’ll ‘Never’ Join ‘RHUGT’

Although she’s returned to ‘RHOC,’ Heather Dubrow shared she’s ‘never’ going to consider joining ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ in the latest episode of our podcast.

Heather Dubrow just made her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s not planning on joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip any time soon. While speaking with the reality star on our Pay Attention Puh-Lease podcast, Heather shared why she’d forgo an “all-stars” experience.

“Never. It’s never happening,” Heather firmly stated on the podcast. “I think it’s a phenomenal idea and I am not judging it at all. It looks fun and I haven’t watched it yet … it’s just not my thing.” The 52-year-old explained how it’s “so hard” to deal with the drama of a regular season of Housewives, much less a Housewives mash-up. “At least, you know, with one group of people that I know and this is an authentic group that I have friendships with and relationships with is one thing, but to go off … I don’t know, it sounds like too much anxiety for me!”

Heather, who was on the show from Season 7 through 11, made her return to Season 16 much to fan excitement. When we asked whether or not she’d consider returning if she was asked back again, the podcaster noted that at this point in the game, she “couldn’t say,” but she certainly stays open. “I think we’ve made a really good season. I think the audience is going to be incredibly satisfied and it’s what I think they were asking for and in that way I think it’s great,” she shared.

“It’s a transitional season in the best way and it ends in a way that I’ve never ended a season before so I think it’s gonna be great,” she teased, also saying, “Ask me again in a few months!” about returning.

Heather returns for Season 16 along with Shannon Beador, who joined during Season 9 and Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, who both joined for Season 13. Newcomers Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong also join the cast to shake things up.