Shannon Beador Admits She’s Having A ‘Difficult Time’ After Bad Fillers: I Don’t ‘Recognize Myself’

Shannon Beador reflected on her ‘hard month’ after an experience with ‘bad fillers’ in a video on Instagram. The ‘RHOC’ star even documented the start of her filler removal process.

Shannon Beador was “honest and open” about her experience with “bad fillers” in her face in a candid Instagram post on January 21. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, admittedly felt compelled to share her story after fans began asking “What happened to your face???” when part one of the Season 15 reunion aired earlier this week. Shannon, who has since started a new cosmetic process to remove the bad fillers, shared a multi-part video with Cosmetic Dermatologist and Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer Rosenfeld of CosmetiCare.

“There are a lot of people asking, ‘What did Shannon do to her face?'” she said in the video, before explaining why she chose to get fillers in the first place. “I wanted to look good for the reunion, so I went elsewhere to try a couple, natural, non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people’s skin but it didn’t work at all on my skin,” she recalled.

“So, as the reunion was around the corner, it was suggested that I try a natural filler in my face and in my cheeks that stimulates the growth of collagen and I was running out of time,” before the reunion. “I said, ‘Ok, go ahead and do it,’ without doing the research and without thinking it through, like I usually do,” Shannon admitted.

“It’s been a really hard month,” she said, adding that she’s “blessed to have the support” of her kids Stella, Sophie and Adeline, as well as boyfriend John Janssen. Still, “I’m having a very difficult time looking in the mirror because I don’t recognize myself,” Shannon admitted.

In a second clip, Shannon introduced Rosenfeld, who’s in charge of removing the bad fillers. The Bravo star then directed her followers to watch her Instagram Stories for an up close and personal look at the start of the removal process.

Rosenfeld explained that she was “softening some of the filler in [Shannon’s] cheeks” to remove “a little bit of it.” The cosmetic dermatologist then “injected a product that dissolves filler,” which she noted “doesn’t exactly feel great.” Luckily, Shannon was a great sport.

The filler-removal process is part of the RHOC star’s “New year, new me!” mentality. “I am leaving negativity in 2020 and looking forward to 2021 with a positive attitude,” she wrote in the caption of her post, adding, “Let’s keep comments supportive and kind please.”

We applaud Shannon for being so candid about her personal experience with a cosmetic treatment gone wrong. Here’s to hoping she helps others in their own beauty journeys.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion continues next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.