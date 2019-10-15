‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Gushes Over Her New Man: I Feel ‘Comfort & Connection’ Like Never Before

Shannon Beador happily declared she’s ‘actively dating’ after finalizing her divorce from David Beador in April 2019. But she has met a special someone, John Janssen, and explained their unique ‘connection’ to HollywoodLife!

Shannon Beador, 55, has thrown herself back into the dating pool, after finalizing her divorce with ex-husband David Beador in April 2019 (they announced the split in Oct. 2017). The result? Well, The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been swept off her feet by a man unlike any she’s met before. “I am actively dating! I vowed when I started getting out there that I would be a dater. It’s no relationship right now, but I did meet someone four months ago, so we’re here [in New York Cty],” Shannon revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, while promoting her partnership with INNOVO®️ at The Conrad Hotel in NYC on Oct. 10.

That special “someone” — John Janssen, vice president of Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers — also made sure to support the Bravo star while she promoted INNOVO®️. It’s described as “the first-in-class, wearable transcutaneous muscle electrical stimulator to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI).” Shannon pointed out to HollywoodLife that he was “sitting right there” at the event, and their relationship — while not yet defined — is beyond casual.

“I have a connection with him that I’ve never felt with anyone,” the RHOC star revealed. “We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.” You could see that level of comfort in an intimate slideshow of her and John, which Shannon shared to her Instagram on Oct. 12! “Enjoying NYC…❤️,” she captioned the photo roundup, which showed pictures of Shannon and her new beau getting cozy on a number of Big Apple adventures (i.e. a cozy dinner, Access Hollywood red carpet event and watching Wicked on Broadway). John first made an appearance on Shannon’s Instagram on July 20, and has been a recurring face ever since!

Shannon was not only excited to talk about her new man, but her new partnership as well. “Ever since my first child was delivered, I’ve had issues with stress urinary incontinence and I’ve spent the last 18 years masking the symptoms…I talk about the things that nobody wants to talk about, and this affects one in three women… Now there’s a noninvasive cure to stop this madness,” Shannon explained to HollywoodLife, referring to INNOVO®️’s wearable device that — the only of its kind — treats the root causes of stress urinary incontinence.

Now, a “leak-free” life is possible for Shannon, who has welcomed three daughters with her ex, David: Stella, Sophie and Adeline. “I’ve been using it for a few weeks — five days per week for 30 minutes. After three months you should be leak free,” Shannon told us. “It’s a total life-changer, and now I can step up my exercise routine.”