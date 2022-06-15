Tamra Judge Thinks Heather Dubrow Is Blocking Her Return To ‘RHOC’

If Tamra Judge wants to hold an orange again for The Real Housewives of Orange County, she apparently needs to have a talk with current cast member Heather Dubrow. During her guest appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live,” Tamra said she believes Heather is keeping her from returning to the Bravo show following her exit in 2020. How may you ask? Heather is talking smack about Tamra’s podcast and Bravo boss Andy Cohen is catching wind of it, according to Tamra!

In case you missed it, Jeff brought up Andy’s recent appearance on his show and reiterated what Andy said about Tamra’s podcast “Two T’s In A Pod,” which she co-hosts with former ‘RHOBH’ star Teddi Mellencamp. “’How do you go on a ‘Housewives’ show when you’re doing a behind-the-scenes about the ‘Housewives’?’” Jeff said, quoting Andy. Tamra quickly responded, saying “I feel like Andy was being fed a line of bulls–t. We’re not a behind-the-scenes, we don’t dig up dirt, we don’t expose production, we don’t do that. And I feel like somebody’s been in his ear telling him that we do that.”

As for who has been in Andy’s ear, Tamra confirmed to Jeff that she believed it was Heather, who returned to the show for Season 16. “She did a podcast saying the same things Andy said,” Tamra explained. As for who said it first, Tamra added, “The original thought came from [Heather].” When asked why Heather wouldn’t want Tamra back on the show, she replied, “If you were Heather, would you want me back on the show?” Tamra went on to explain that she asked both Andy and Heather about the situation, but she felt that nothing was resolved.

Heather’s alleged plotting against Tamra appears to be in contrast with HollywoodLife’s recent interview with the wife of Terry Dubrow, where she claimed she asked Tamra to film with her at an event for ‘RHOC.’ “I asked her to come back this year,” Heather stated, adding how she still texts with the RHOC alum and lauded her “amazing run” on the show. “I think that one of the things the audience was looking for was a connectivity between the cast,” she shared. “I haven’t watched since I’ve been gone but my understanding is that really hasn’t been there, so I feel like this season has been a very transitional season and by that respect, and by the end of the season, I think the audience is gonna be really happy with where it ends.”