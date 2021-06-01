‘Botched’ Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals How He’d Feel About Wife Heather Returning To ‘RHOC’

While promoting the exciting new season of ‘Botched’, Dr. Terry Dubrow hinted at a possible return for wife Heather on ‘RHOC’.

Ever since Heather Dubrow left The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of Season 11, fans have been clamoring for her return to the series. And now, her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, says he’d fully support her making a Bravo comeback.

“I support my wife, [so] if Heather wanted to go back on and it was a thing that was offered to her, and she thought it was a fun thing to do and re-establish those relationships? You know what — she supports me in every hair brain scheme I have and everything that I want to do, so I would do the same for her,” Terry told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting the “emotional” new season of his hit E! series, Botched.

But his support doesn’t necessarily mean she’s interested in returning to RHOC. “She’s got a lot of projects right now that she’s actively working on,” Terry said, “So I don’t know [if she’d say yes].” However, he reminded us that Heather “always says ‘never say never’,” so it’s definitely possible.

Terry also told us that he misses being on Real Housewives. He called a recent appearance on Lisa Vanderpump‘s new show, Overserved, “one of the most fun evenings I’ve had in the longest time with a bunch of people at a party, and that’s what Housewives is like a lot of times. When it was fun, it was really fun.”

Heather joined RHOC in 2012, at the start of Season 7, and she remained on the series through the end of Season 11, in 2016. She and Terry have been married since 1999 and they share four children together. Botched, which first premiered in June 2014, just started airing its seventh season.

